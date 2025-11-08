Veterans Day Closures and Schedule Changes
In observance of Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, all City offices and public libraries will be closed.
The Adoption Center at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will also be closed; however, Reunite will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for animal reclaim services.
Public Works will not collect garbage, recycling, or bulk waste on Tuesday. Collections for the rest of the week will shift forward by one day — Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.
Exception: 18-gallon Black Bin recyclers will not experience a delay.
The Recovery Operations Center will also be closed on Tuesday.
All Parks and Recreation centers will remain open during regular hours.