Veterans in Business: Veteran Entrepreneurs Gather at HIVE

Veterans can gain actionable insights to support their journey from service to startups at free event on Nov. 20.

The HIVE and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) invite veterans interested in starting or expanding their own business for a light breakfast, networking opportunity and panel discussion, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Nov. 20, at The HIVE resource center, 140 Independence Blvd. Registration is strongly encouraged.

The event will connect veteran entrepreneurs in Virginia Beach with the resources, tools and success stories that can help launch and grow their businesses. Attendees will hear from a panel of experts representing: