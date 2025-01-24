Vice Mayor Bethany Appointed to National League of Cities Committees

Vice Mayor Curtis D. Bethany III has been appointed to serve a one-year term on the National League of Cities (NLC) Finance Administration, and Intergovernmental Relations, and Large Cities Council Committees, effective Monday, Jan. 20.

Bethany represents the city’s North District and is in the third year of his first term on the City Council. As the youngest Vice Mayor in Newport News history, he chairs the Financial and Governmental Performance Committee and serves as liaison to the Charter Review Committee and the Virginia Peninsula Community College Board. Additionally, Bethany serves on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Municipal League (VML).

The NLC is an organization comprised of city, town, and village leaders focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents. With more than 100 years of dedication to the strength and advancement of local governments, NLC has gained the trust and support of more than 2,700 cities across the nation. Their mission is to relentlessly advocate for and protect the interests of cities, towns, and villages by influencing federal policy, strengthening local leadership, and driving innovative solutions.

For more information about the NLC and its initiatives, visit https://www.nlc.org/about/.