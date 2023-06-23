Vice Mayor Recognized By ODU Alumni Association

By: City of Newport News

Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany was named to Old Dominion University’s Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2023. Now in its third year, the ODU Alumni Association’s recognition program was established “to honor graduates who have achieved exceptional feats and have created an indelible legacy all before the age of 40.”

“I’m honored to be recognized with my fellow 2023 40 under 40 classmates,” said Vice Mayor Bethany. “Learning about all of the amazing things our alumni are doing across the world is truly inspiring.”

Bethany is a 2014 graduate of ODU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, double majoring in accounting and finance. He currently works as a financial analyst for Ferguson Enterprises. Bethany was sworn in as a Newport News City Council member on January 10, 2023, and was selected by his peers on Council to serve as Vice Mayor for a two year term. At 31, he is the youngest Black citizen elected in Newport News.