Vice President Harris on Supreme Court Decision to Not Federally Ban Bump Stocks

VVice President Kamala Harris released a statement regarding the Supreme Court decision in the Garland v Cargill case to not federally ban bump stocks. The Supreme Court bump stock decision, coming in at a 6-3 ruling, marks a crucial moment in the ongoing debate over gun regulations in the United States. The statement goes as follows:



Weapons of war have no place on the streets of a civil society. That is why Democrats and Republicans alike supported the federal government banning bump stocks after they were used to fire over 1,000 rounds into a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people in the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Unfortunately, today’s Supreme Court ruling strikes down this important, commonsense regulation on devices that convert semiautomatic rifles into weapons that can fire hundreds of bullets per minute.

While the Supreme Court has once again rolled back progress, we will not allow the victims and survivors of 1 October to be forgotten. President Biden and I fought to pass the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, but our work is not done. We are calling on Congress to immediately ban bump stocks. We do not have a moment to spare nor a life to spare.

