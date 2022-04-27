VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS TO HEADLINE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT, WILL ALSO FEATURE BIRMINGHAM MAYOR RANDALL WOODFIN

By: Kelli Sharpe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Vice President Kamala Harris will headline Tennessee State University’s 2022 Spring Commencement in May. Vice President Harris will deliver the keynote address for the undergraduate Commencement on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. CDT in Hale Stadium. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will address graduate students at an indoor ceremony on Friday, May 6 at 5 p.m. CDT in the Gentry Center Complex. University officials say nearly 900 students will receive degrees in various disciplines.

“We are excited to have the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris and Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, two trailblazers and history makers, deliver the keynote address for our commencement ceremonies,” says TSU President Glenda Glover.

“Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families. I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers.”

Both ceremonies will follow COVID-19 guidelines. For more information on Spring Commencement 2022, visit www.tnstate.edu/commencement.