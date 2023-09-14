Vice President’s visit will affect bus routes, traffic near Hampton University

By: City of Hampton

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Hampton University on Thursday as part of her Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour, and her visit will have an impact on traffic near HU and on Hampton Roads Transit bus service.

The vice president is expected to arrive at Hampton University in the late morning and depart in early- or mid-afternoon. Motorists can expect potential traffic delays near the campus during that period.

HRT’s Route 117, which is used by patients going to and from the VA Medical Center. For today, HRT is advising VA patients to use Route 120, which stops at the intersection of County and Mallory streets, about a half-mile from the medical center.

Also, HRT’s Route 961 will detour today, missing all stops at Eaton and Mill Point and at Settlers Landing and Hampton Harbor, as well as outbound stops at Pembroke and Wine.