Vickers recipient of J. Roy Rodman Memorial Award from Norfolk Sports Club

NORFOLK , Va. – Norfolk State women’s basketball head coach Larry Vickers received the J. Roy Rodman Memorial Award from the Norfolk State Sports Club (NSC) given to Virginia’s Outstanding Collegiate Coach.

The honor was presented at the 77th Annual Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va. The event was headlined by National Football League (NFL) three-time Pro Bowler Tiki Barber.

The J. Roy Rodman Memorial Award accolade came after Vickers led the Spartans to their winningest season in the program’s Division I era, finishing with a 27-6 record. Norfolk State earned the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) regular season title with a 13-1 record in league play, before winning a second consecutive MEAC Tournament Championship with a 51-46 victory over Howard.

The postseason success culminated in a NCAA Tournament appearance, facing No. 2 Stanford in the first round. The Spartans also went undefeated at home, posting a 10-0 record at Echols Hall.

Vickers won MEAC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season as his team garnered many MEAC and national accolades. Kierra Wheeler was named MEAC Player of the Year and BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Year, as Diamond Johnson earned MEAC Newcomer of the Year and BOXTOROW HBCU Impact Award honors.



