VICPP Delivers 1,200 Signatures to Governor Urging Him to Restore Voting Rights

By : Virginia Interfaith Center

On April 24, 2023, Virginia Interfaith Center For Public Policy (VICPP) delivered a signed letter with more than 1200 signatures asking Governor Youngkin to reconsider his current position on restoring voting rights to people released from prison. VICPP and many other Virginians oppose the changes to restoring voting rights for those who’ve been released from incarceration. Previous governors, both Republicans and Democrats, streamlined and simplified the process. Gov. Northam made it automatic upon release from incarceration. Gov. Youngkin changed that process so that each individual has to fill out an application and have their request reviewed and decided upon by the governor. VICPP and others encouraged Gov. Youngkin to “offer hope, restoration, and forgiveness to those who have paid their debts to society.”