Victory Blvd Lane Closures | View the City’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
The Department of Engineering announces that there will be single lane closures on Victory Boulevard at George Washington Highway on Wednesday, September 15th, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The lanes listed below will be closed one-at-a-time during fiber optic install work.
– Westbound Left Turn Lane
– Eastbound Inside Lane
– Eastbound Outside Lane
For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.
To view the City of Portsmouth’s
Never Forget: 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of September 11, 2001
which was held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, use the link below —