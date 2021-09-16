Administration Local 

Victory Blvd Lane Closures | View the City’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

K. Alston , , ,

The Department of Engineering announces that there will be single lane closures on Victory Boulevard at George Washington Highway on Wednesday, September 15th, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.  The lanes listed below will be closed one-at-a-time during fiber optic install work. 

–       Westbound Left Turn Lane

–       Eastbound Inside Lane

–       Eastbound Outside Lane

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

To view the City of Portsmouth’s

Never Forget:  20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of September 11, 2001

which was held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, use the link below —