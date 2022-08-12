Victory Crossing Reopening

By: City of Portsmouth

Effective: Monday, August 15, 2022

McLean Street will close from Cavalier Boulevard to Greenwood Drive due to construction. Starting Monday, August 15, 2022, the lineup for the Routes 41, 44, 45, 50, and 57 will return to Victory Crossing. The Routes 41, 50, and 57 will detour, with instructions to follow in a separate alert at a later date.



For more information, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

Para más información en español, por favor llame 757-222-6100.

Dial 711 for TTY service provided by Virginia Relay.

Thank you for riding with Hampton Roads Transit!