Administration Events Helpful Hints Local 

Victory Crossing Reopening

HRM Staff , , ,

By: City of Portsmouth

Effective: Monday, August 15, 2022

McLean Street will close from Cavalier Boulevard to Greenwood Drive due to construction.  Starting Monday, August 15, 2022, the lineup for the Routes 41, 44, 45, 50, and 57 will return to Victory Crossing. The Routes 41, 50, and 57 will detour, with instructions to follow in a separate alert at a later date. 


 For more information, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.     

Para más información en español, por favor llame 757-222-6100.  
Dial 711 for TTY service provided by Virginia Relay.
 Thank you for riding with Hampton Roads Transit!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger and to receive our Weekly Newsletter