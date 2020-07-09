VIDEO: Governor Ceremonially Signs Sweeping Gun Safety Legislation

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today celebrated passage of historic gun safety laws in the Commonwealth of Virginia, which includes sweeping new measures to require background checks on all gun sales, establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order, reinstate Virginia’s successful one-handgun-a-month policy, mandate reporting of lost and stolen firearms, and prevent children from accessing firearms.

Today’s event coincides with the one-year anniversary of the special session that Governor Northam called immediately following the tragic May 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Republicans in the General Assembly voted to adjourn after 90 minutes and referred all legislation to the Crime Commission for further study.

“Today would not have been possible without many Virginians saying, ‘enough is enough,’” said Governor Northam. “I want to thank all who advocated for commonsense gun safety laws, as well as all of the legislators who listened to them. These laws will save lives.”

Joining Governor Northam were legislators, advocates and families whose loved ones have been injured or killed by gun violence. Full video of the ceremonial bill signing, including remarks from Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, Senate President Pro-Tempore Louise Lucas, and Lori Haas of the Virginia Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence can be found here.

