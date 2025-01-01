Video: NSU Alums React to News About Coach Michael Vick

By Angela Jones

The HBCU Advocate hosted a Zoom call with four Norfolk State University alums to discuss how they believe having Michael Vick as Head Football Coach will affect the university. Participants in the conversation included the National President of the NSU Alumni Association Tony Harrison, Earl E. Lee, Sharon Johnson Clayton, and DeWayne Wilcher Their responses were overwhelmingly positive.

Spartan fans are very excited about the upcoming football season. A portion of the HBCU Advocate’s conversation with NSU alumni can be viewed below.