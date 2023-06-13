Administration Events Helpful Hints Local Local News 

Viewing of the June 12, 2023 and June 13, 2023 City Council Meetings

By: City of Portsmouth

Due to technical issues beyond our control, the City Council Special called meeting on June 12, 2023 and the Broadband Authority Meeting, Public Work Session, and City Council Meeting on June 13, will be broadcast live ONLY on the City’s website.

To view these meetings live, please use the link below:

https://www.portsmouthva.gov/2387/Portsmouth-Live

Thank you for your patience while we try to correct these issues.

