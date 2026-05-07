Virginia Announces $2.2 Million Tourism Funding for Local Economies

RICHMOND, VA — To celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that more than $2.2 million in matching grant and sponsorship funds will be awarded to 143 local tourism programs.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC)’s Marketing Leverage and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) Marketing Programs — which award these grants — pair local marketing investments with matching state funds to support Virginia’s tourism industry, extend overnight stays, and encourage visitors to spend more across the Commonwealth. Local partners will commit $4.3 million to match the VTC grant funds, generating $6.5 million in new marketing and event production initiatives. In total, these awards will impact 858 localities, businesses, organizations that partner with VTC to encourage statewide tourism.

“The strength of Virginia’s tourism industry is critical to local economies across every region of our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “From rural communities to our urban centers, this funding will showcase the full breadth and beauty of our home while supporting jobs, expanding opportunities for small businesses, and driving economic growth statewide.”

VTC’s tourism marketing and sponsorship programs are designed to maximize limited marketing dollars through public-private partnerships, stimulate new tourism promotion initiatives, and extend the iconic Virginia is for Lovers brand.

“These VTC grant programs help amplify Virginia’s visibility, attract new visitors, and encourage longer stays,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “On the heels of our Statewide Tourism Strategic Plan launch, we are proud to partner with regional, local, and private partners to invest in innovative and community-based solutions that drive tourism and sustained economic growth across the Commonwealth.”

These grant programs assist tourism-oriented applicants by matching their marketing commitment with additional funding to reach new markets and engage both new and repeat visitors:

The Marketing Leverage Program is a reimbursable grant program that helps Virginia travel industry partners (including small businesses, DMOs, attractions, accommodations and events) expand their marketing efforts.

The Virginia DMO Marketing Program provides funding to destination marketing organizations for initiatives that demonstrate measurable economic impact and are designed to drive visitation to Virginia.

“Effective tourism marketing is key to turning interest into visitation into economic impact,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “These programs give our partners the tools to tell more compelling stories about their destinations, connect with travelers in meaningful ways, and inspire deeper exploration across Virginia.”

A full list of funding recipients from every corner of the Commonwealth can be found here.

VTC will open a Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program grant round in summer 2026, which is designed to assist small tourism-oriented businesses and organizations with fall and winter marketing initiatives. The Virginia Special Events and Festivals Program will open in late 2026 for events occurring between January 1 and December 31, 2027. The next round of the Marketing Leverage Program and the Virginia DMO Marketing Program will open in February 2027.

Organizations and businesses interested in applying for these grant opportunities may visit vatc.org/grants for more information.