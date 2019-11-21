Virginia Announces 25 New Information Technology Jobs in Spotsylvania County

RICHMOND—*Governor Ralph Northam today announced that TES, a global
provider of IT lifecycle services, will invest $1.29 million to establish
an IT asset disposition center in Spotsylvania County. Virginia
successfully competed with Delaware and Maryland for the project, which
will create 25 new jobs.
Companies like TES help strengthen the Commonwealth’s reputation as one of
the nation’s largest tech hubs for companies of all sizes,” *said Governor
Northam*. “Much of Virginia’s job growth in the coming years is projected
to be in information technology, and by locating in Spotsylvania County,
TES is ensuring that these opportunities reach every corner of our
Commonwealth.”
Since its formation in 2005, TES has been a global leader in providing IT
lifecycle services, focused on helping customers manage the commissioning,
deployment, and retirement of information technology assets. The company
annually processes millions of devices across 38 locations in 22 countries
and serves some of the largest brands, including original equipment
manufacturers, multi-national companies, and channel partners. The new
Spotsylvania County facility will offer IT services including data
destruction, data center decommissioning, refurbishment, and recycling.
“TES’s decision to invest in Spotsylvania County is a testament to
Virginia’s world-class tech talent and infrastructure that continue to
attract growth-minded technology companies,” *said Secretary of Commerce
and Trade Brian Ball*. “The greater Fredericksburg region boasts a highly
educated workforce and several higher education institutions that help
cultivate a dependable pipeline of IT talent for the jobs of today and the
future.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Spotsylvania
County, the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary
Washington, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to help
secure the project for the Commonwealth.
“With the opening of our new Virginia facility, TES reaffirms its
commitment to providing full lifecycle IT solutions for clients all over
the world,” *said TES Chief Commercial Officer Eric Ingebretsen*. “We
understand the importance of safe, efficient, and reliable IT asset
disposition services, and this center gives us the ability to provide those
services for customers in another vital region of the country.”
“Any time we are able to bring new jobs to the county, it’s always a good
thing,” *said Gary Skinner, Lee Hill District Supervisor and member of the
Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors*. “Technology is the future, and
we are very pleased that the future is coming to us in Spotsylvania.
Welcome TES.”
“TES’s decision to establish a new IT asset disposition center in
Spotsylvania County is great news for the region and Virginia as a
whole,” *said
Senator Ryan McDougle*. “The company’s investment will create quality jobs
and generate economic benefits for many years to come.”