Virginia Announces 83 Percent of Adults Have Been Vaccinated, 75 Percent Are Fully Vaccinated

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced more than 83 percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 12 million doses have been administered.

“The vaccine is more accessible than ever thanks to the hard work of medical professionals, with everyone ages 5 and above now eligible and booster shots available for adults,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia ranks 10th among all states and 1st in the South in the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19—so many Virginians have done their part to make our Commonwealth a safer place.”

“Thanks to the efforts of our agency partners and countless public health professionals, as well as a robust campaign to spread awareness about the vaccine’s potential to save lives, Virginia’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the national average, leading the way in protecting people from COVID-19,” said Virginia state vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula. “This is an important milestone that has been months in the making, and with the recent authorizations for booster doses and a vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Virginia Department of Health will continue to ensure that vaccines are available.”

As of today, vaccination statistics in Virginia include the following:

11,653,636 total doses administered.5,384,942 people have been fully vaccinated.5,999,368 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.58,304 5-11 year olds have received their first dose of the vaccine.75 percent of adults and 63.1 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.83.4 percent of adults and 70.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.644,949 people have been vaccinated with a third dose/booster shot.

Everyone age 5 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Residents can find local community vaccination centers and other providers that offer free vaccines at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. At community vaccination centers, appointments are strongly encouraged to obtain a vaccine from the person’s preferred manufacturer and to avoid extended wait times. However, walk-ins are still welcome.

