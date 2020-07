Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals



Donald Riggleman* of Winchester, Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment Division Manager, City of Winchester

Board of Counseling



Dr. Bev-Freda Jackson* of Arlington, Program Manager, District of Columbia Child and Family Services Agency

Board of Optometry



Clifford Roffis, OD* of Richmond, Optometrist, Dr. Clifford Roffis and Associates

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System



Michael Disharoon of Virginia Beach, Principal, Palladium Registered Investment Advisors

Board of Veterinary Medicine



Steve Karras* of Roanoke, Veterinarian-in-Charge, Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic

Breaks Interstate Park Commission



Wanda M. Beery of Grundy, Residential Supervisor, Mountain Mission School

Peanut Board



John Crumpler* of Suffolk, Owner, RCR Farms, Inc.

Poet Laureate of Virginia



Luisa Igloria of Norfolk, Louis I. Jaffe Endowed Professor and University Professor of English and Creative Writing, Department of English, Old Dominion University

Virginia Manufactured Housing Board



Stephan Geiser of Stafford, General Sales Manager, Clayton Homes Manufacturing, Inc.

*denotes reappointment