Virginia Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.
Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments
Aquaculture Advisory Board
- Travis Croxton of Mechanicsville, Co-Owner, Rappahannock Oyster Company
- Heather Lusk* of Quinby, Vice President, H.M. Terry Co., Inc.
Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board
- Elizabeth Hilscher* of Richmond, Mental Health Advocate
- Rebecca Graser MSW, CPRS* of Warsaw, Recovery Services Coordinator, Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board
- Christopher Olivo of Yorktown, Teacher, York County School Division
Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- Charles T. Church of Norfolk, President, Getem Services
- Neil A. Houff* of Weyers Cave, President, Houff Corporation
Board of Dentistry
- Patricia Brown Bonwell* of Montpelier, Registered Dental Hygienist and Gerontologist, Lucy Corr Dental Clinic and VCU
- Dr. Nathaniel C. Bryant, DDS* of Chesapeake
- Dr. Sultan Chaudhry, DDS of Falls Church, Dentist
- Margaret “Meg” Lemaster, M.S., R.D.H. of Chesapeake, Adjunct Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Dr. Augustus A. Petticolas, Jr., DDS* of Lynchburg, Dentist
Board of Nursing
- Ann Tucker Gleason, Ph.D.* of Zion Crossroads
- Meenakshi Shah, B.A., RN* of Roanoke
- Dr. Yvette L. Dorsey, DNP, RN* of Richmond, Director of Women’s Specialty, Henrico Doctors Hospital
Common Interest Community Board
- Maureen A. Baker* of Moneta, Owner and Manager, Association Management Solutions, LLC
- Lori Overholt* of Virginia Beach, President, VSA Resorts
Old Dominion University Board of Visitors
- P. Murry Pitts of Charlottesville, CEO of Burlington Medical & BarRay Medical Products
State Air Pollution Control Board
- Hope F. Cupit of Bedford, President and CEO, Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, Inc.
- Lornel G. Tompkins, MD of Richmond, retired Pulmonologist
State Water Control Board
- Ryan C. Seiger of Springfield, Staff Director and Counsel, U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)
- The Honorable James Dyke* of Reston, Senior Advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting
- Lucia Anna “Pia” Trigiani* of Alexandria, Attorney at Law, MercerTrigiani
- John O. “Dubby” Wynne* of Virginia Beach, Retired President/CEO, Landmark Communications, Inc.
Virginia Israel Advisory Board
- Michael A. Gillette, Ph.D.* of Lynchburg, President, Bioethical Services of Virginia, Inc.
- Sophie R. Hoffman* of Fairfax Station, Retired College Professor
Waste Management Board
- EJ Scott* of Manassas, Founder and President, Primary Matters, LLC and Environmental Program Manager at Sev1Tech
- Steven Yob, P.E.* of Henrico County, Deputy County Manager for Community Operations
*denotes reappointment