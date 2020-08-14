Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments

Aquaculture Advisory Board



of Mechanicsville, Co-Owner, Rappahannock Oyster Company Heather Lusk* of Quinby, Vice President, H.M. Terry Co., Inc.

Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board



* of Richmond, Mental Health Advocate Rebecca Graser MSW, CPRS* of Warsaw, Recovery Services Coordinator, Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board

of Warsaw, Recovery Services Coordinator, Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board Christopher Olivo of Yorktown, Teacher, York County School Division

Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services



of Norfolk, President, Getem Services Neil A. Houff* of Weyers Cave, President, Houff Corporation

Board of Dentistry



of Montpelier, Registered Dental Hygienist and Gerontologist, Lucy Corr Dental Clinic and VCU Dr. Nathaniel C. Bryant, DDS* of Chesapeake

of Chesapeake Dr. Sultan Chaudhry, DDS of Falls Church, Dentist

of Falls Church, Dentist Margaret “Meg” Lemaster, M.S., R.D.H. of Chesapeake, Adjunct Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University

Board of Nursing



of Zion Crossroads Meenakshi Shah, B.A., RN* of Roanoke

of Roanoke Dr. Yvette L. Dorsey, DNP, RN* of Richmond, Director of Women’s Specialty, Henrico Doctors Hospital

Common Interest Community Board



of Moneta, Owner and Manager, Association Management Solutions, LLC Lori Overholt* of Virginia Beach, President, VSA Resorts

Old Dominion University Board of Visitors



P. Murry Pitts of Charlottesville, CEO of Burlington Medical & BarRay Medical Products

State Air Pollution Control Board



Hope F. Cupit of Bedford, President and CEO, Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, Inc.

of Bedford, President and CEO, Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, Inc. Lornel G. Tompkins, MD of Richmond, retired Pulmonologist

State Water Control Board



Ryan C. Seiger of Springfield, Staff Director and Counsel, U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)



of Reston, Senior Advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting Lucia Anna “Pia” Trigiani* of Alexandria, Attorney at Law, MercerTrigiani

of Alexandria, Attorney at Law, MercerTrigiani John O. “Dubby” Wynne* of Virginia Beach, Retired President/CEO, Landmark Communications, Inc.

Virginia Israel Advisory Board



of Lynchburg, President, Bioethical Services of Virginia, Inc. Sophie R. Hoffman* of Fairfax Station, Retired College Professor

Waste Management Board



of Manassas, Founder and President, Primary Matters, LLC and Environmental Program Manager at Sev1Tech Steven Yob, P.E.* of Henrico County, Deputy County Manager for Community Operations

*denotes reappointment