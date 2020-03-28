Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program

of Henrico, Physician, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, VCU Medical Center Michael Hoover of Manakin-Sabot, President, Caprin Asset Management

Broadband Advisory Council

Michael Jeffrey Culp of Albemarle, Information Technology Director, Albemarle County

*denotes reappointment