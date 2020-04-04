Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

Monica Karavanic* of Danville, Director of Operations, The Arc of Southside

of Danville, Director of Operations, The Arc of Southside Latroyal Roxburgh, LCSW* of Richmond, L. Smith & Associates

of Richmond, L. Smith & Associates Cristen Zedd of Hanover, Chief Operating Officer of Developmental Services, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

*denotes reappointment