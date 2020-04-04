Virginia Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board
- Monica Karavanic* of Danville, Director of Operations, The Arc of Southside
- Latroyal Roxburgh, LCSW* of Richmond, L. Smith & Associates
- Cristen Zedd of Hanover, Chief Operating Officer of Developmental Services, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
*denotes reappointment