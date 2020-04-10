Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention

Morgan L. Faulkner of King William, Attorney, Office of the Public Defender, City of Richmond and Councilperson, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe

Board of Directors Virginia Air and Space Center

Stephen Cobb of Richmond, Attorney, former Deputy Attorney General of Virginia

Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital Authority

Robert A. Crouse* of Midlothian, President and CEO, The Virginia Home

of Henrico, Vice President of Maintenance and Capital Programs, Commonwealth Senior Living Joanne Wiley, CFA of Richmond, Financial Advisor, Davenport & Company

The Library Board

Laura Blevins of Abingdon, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

of Fairfax County, Political Director, New Virginia Majority Leonard Tengco of Vienna, Attorney, Pesner Altmiller Melnick & DeMers PLC

*denotes reappointment