Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention 

  • Morgan L. Faulkner of King William, Attorney, Office of the Public Defender, City of Richmond and Councilperson, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe

Board of Directors Virginia Air and Space Center

  • Stephen Cobb of Richmond, Attorney, former Deputy Attorney General of Virginia
  • Miranda P. Subramanyam of Ashburn, MA Supply Chain, Northrop Grumman Space Systems
  • Edwin Ward of Hampton, Law Student, George Washington University Law School 

Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital Authority 

  • Robert A. Crouse* of Midlothian, President and CEO, The Virginia Home
  • Frank J. Franzak, PhD of Chesterfield, Faculty, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business
  • Alan Lombardo of Midlothian, CEO, Sheltering Arms Institute
  • Anne Howell McElroy, MD* of Richmond, Physician
  • Andrew J. Michael, MD of Goochland, President, Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, PC
  • Paul T. Miller, Jr. of Manakin-Sabot, Public Relations Consultant
  • Wayne Shaia, MD of Henrico, Physician, Balance and Ear Center, Inc.
  • Walter F. Spence of Henrico, Vice President of Maintenance and Capital Programs, Commonwealth Senior Living
  • Joanne Wiley, CFA of Richmond, Financial Advisor, Davenport & Company

The Library Board 

  • Laura Blevins of Abingdon, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine 
  • Maya Castillo of Fairfax County, Political Director, New Virginia Majority
  • Leonard Tengco of Vienna, Attorney, Pesner Altmiller Melnick & DeMers PLC

*denotes reappointment