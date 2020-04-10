Virginia Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention
- Morgan L. Faulkner of King William, Attorney, Office of the Public Defender, City of Richmond and Councilperson, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe
Board of Directors Virginia Air and Space Center
- Stephen Cobb of Richmond, Attorney, former Deputy Attorney General of Virginia
- Miranda P. Subramanyam of Ashburn, MA Supply Chain, Northrop Grumman Space Systems
- Edwin Ward of Hampton, Law Student, George Washington University Law School
Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital Authority
- Robert A. Crouse* of Midlothian, President and CEO, The Virginia Home
- Frank J. Franzak, PhD of Chesterfield, Faculty, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business
- Alan Lombardo of Midlothian, CEO, Sheltering Arms Institute
- Anne Howell McElroy, MD* of Richmond, Physician
- Andrew J. Michael, MD of Goochland, President, Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, PC
- Paul T. Miller, Jr. of Manakin-Sabot, Public Relations Consultant
- Wayne Shaia, MD of Henrico, Physician, Balance and Ear Center, Inc.
- Walter F. Spence of Henrico, Vice President of Maintenance and Capital Programs, Commonwealth Senior Living
- Joanne Wiley, CFA of Richmond, Financial Advisor, Davenport & Company
The Library Board
- Laura Blevins of Abingdon, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine
- Maya Castillo of Fairfax County, Political Director, New Virginia Majority
- Leonard Tengco of Vienna, Attorney, Pesner Altmiller Melnick & DeMers PLC
*denotes reappointment