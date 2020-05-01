Virginia Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board
- Kendall L. Lee, EdD of Kenbridge, Assistant Director, Speech, Hearing, and Learning Services, Longwood University
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Ethan Brown of King William County, Artist, Member of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
- Lauranett L. Lee, PhD of Chesterfield, Historian, University of Richmond
Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors
- Paul D. Thomas of Norfolk, Operations Manager, Applied Laboratory Services