Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board 

  • Kendall L. Lee, EdD of Kenbridge, Assistant Director, Speech, Hearing, and Learning Services, Longwood University

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

  • Ethan Brown of King William County, Artist, Member of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
  • Lauranett L. Lee, PhD of Chesterfield, Historian, University of Richmond

Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors

  • Paul D. Thomas of Norfolk, Operations Manager, Applied Laboratory Services