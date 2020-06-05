National News 

Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

Staff , , , , , , ,

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments
Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors 

  • Regina P. Brayboy of Suffolk, Executive Director, Healthy Suffolk
  • Lindsey Carney Smith, Esq.* of Newport News, Managing Partner, Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein, LC
  • Terri M. McKnight* of Fairfax Station, CPA, Partner, and Director of Audit Department, GRF CPAs & Advisors

 George Mason University Board of Visitors 

  • James W. Hazel* of Charlottesville
  • Wendy Marquez* of Penhook, CEO, Wize Solutions, LLC
  • Jon M. Peterson of Fairfax, CEO, Peterson Companies
  • Bob Witeck* of Arlington, President, Witeck Communications

Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission

  • Stephen C. Rodriguez* of Chesapeake, President, CRUCO Inc.
  • Molly Joseph Ward* of Hampton, Treasurer, City of Hampton

James Madison University Board of Visitors

  • Chris Falcon of Annandale, Deputy Clerk and Legal Counsel, Arlington County Circuit Court
  • Maribeth Herod* of Herndon, Senior Vice President, Bank of America
  • John C. Lynch of Norfolk, Attorney, Troutman Sanders LLP
  • Lara Major* of Purcellville, Educational Consultant
  • John C. Rothenberger* of Great Falls

Longwood University Board of Visitors

  • Katharine Bond* of Mechanicsville, Vice President of Public Policy, Dominion Energy
  • Steven P. Gould* of Danville, Principal, Byrnes Gould Law
  • Polly Raible* of Midlothian, Senior Director of Population Health, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors

  • BK Fulton* of Richmond, Chairman and CEO, Soulidifly Productions
  • Devon M. Henry* of Glen Allen, President and CEO, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC

Old Dominion University Board of Visitors

  • Bruce Bradley* of Virginia Beach, Retired Publisher, The Virginian-Pilot
  • Larry R. Hill* of Virginia Beach, President, L R Hill Custom Builders, Inc.
  • Toykea Jones* of Hanover, Maryland, Medical Device Commercial Execution Leader, Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
  • Kay A. Kemper* of Virginia Beach, Retired President, Kemper Consulting, Inc.

Radford University Board of Visitors

  • Robert A. Archer* of Salem, Chairman and CEO, Blue Ridge Beverage Co., Inc.
  • Jay A. Brown, PhD* of Glen Allen, Director of Budget and Strategic Planning, City of Richmond
  • Rachel D. Fowlkes* of Abingdon, Former Agency Head and Executive Director, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
  • Debra K. McMahon, PhD* of Charlottesville, Former CEO, Scitent
  • Georgia Anne Snyder-Falkinham* of Blacksburg, President and Owner, Snyder & Associates General Contractors

State Board for Community Colleges

  • Dana Beckton of Chesapeake, Chief Diversity Officer, Sentara Healthcare
  • Brenda D. Calderon, PhD of Alexandria
  • Darius A. Johnson of Richmond, Vice President of Employee Engagement and Development, Dominion Energy
  • Ashby Kilgore of Newport News, Retired Superintendent, Newport News Public Schools

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

  • Ken Ampy* of Midlothian, CEO, Astyra Corporation
  • Alexandra Arriaga of Arlington, Founder and Partner, Strategy for Humanity
  • Thaddeus B. Holloman* of Newport News, Senior Vice President and Newport News City Executive, Old Point National Bank
  • Thomas G. Slater Jr.* of Richmond, Special Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors

  • Sharon Bulova* of Fairfax County, Former Chair, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors
  • Edward B. “Ted” Hontz* of Stafford, Vice President, Basic Commerce and Industries, Inc.
  • Charles S. Reed, Jr. of Sterling, Manager, KPMG LLP

University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors

  • Mark T. Bowles* of Goochland, Chairman, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC
  • Elizabeth Matheny Cranwell* of Roanoke County, Real Estate Professional, MKB Realtors
  • Thomas Anthony DePasquale* of Washington, District of Columbia, Technology Executive and Pharma Investor
  • Babur Bari Lateef, MD* of Manassas, Ophthalmologist, Advanced Ophthalmology Inc. 
  • James B. Murray, Jr.* of Keene, CEO, Murray Enterprises and Greenmont Farms

Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors

  • H. Benson Dendy III* of Richmond, President, The Vectre Corporation
  • Carmen Lomellin of Arlington, Retired Ambassador and Former Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States
  • Keith T. Parker* of Atlanta, Georgia, President and CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia
  • Tonya A. Parris-Wilkins, DDS of Wytheville, Dental Director, Bland Ministry Center

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on Business Development and Marketing

  • Amy N. Parkhurst of Virginia Beach, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Hampton Roads Alliance
  • Leonard L. Sledge* of Hampton, Department of Economic Development, City of Richmond

Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors

  • Charles E. Dominy* of Oakton, Retired Lieutenant General, United States Army and Consultant, IAP Worldwide Services
  • Lester Johnson, Jr. of Richmond, Owner, Mama J’s Kitchen
  • Scot W. Marsh* of Winchester, Land Surveyor, Marsh and Legge Land Surveyors PLC
  • Grover C. Outland, III of Arnold, Maryland, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Tech USA

 Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors 

  • Carrie Hileman Chenery of Staunton, Principal, Valley Pike Partners
  • Greta J. Harris* of Richmond, President and CEO, Better Housing Coalition
  • Chris Petersen* of McLean, Principal, Arbor Strategies, LLC
  • Jeffrey E. Veatch* of Alexandria, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Apex Systems

 Virginia Small Grains Boards 

  • Ellen Matthews Davis* of New Kent, Retired State Director, Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture 
  • David Hula* of Charles City
  • James H. Hundley, III* of Essex, Farm Owner and Manager
  • Michael B. Mayes* of Dinwiddie, Owner, R.O. Mayes and Son Wholesale Grain Company and Director, The Bank of Southside Virginia

 Virginia State University Board of Visitors 

  • Pamela Currey* of New Kent, Consultant, HCM Strategists
  • Christine M. Darden, DSc of Hampton, Retired Researcher and Senior Staff, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
  • Shavonne Gordon of Richmond, Vice President of Diversity Recruiting and Talent Acquisition, Capital One
  • Bill Murray of Henrico, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Dominion Energy
  • James J.L. Stegmaier* of Chesterfield, Retired County Administrator, Chesterfield County and Executive Manager, The Berkley Group LLC

 William & Mary Board of Visitors

  • S. Douglas Bunch* of Washington, District of Columbia, Partner, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC
  • Cynthia E. Hudson of Richmond, Attorney, Sands Anderson PC
  • Anne Leigh Kerr* of Richmond, Principal, Kerr Government Strategies, LLC
  • John E. Littel* of Virginia Beach, Chief External Affairs Officer, Magellan Health and President, Magellan Complete Care of Virginia
  • Brian Woolfolk* of Fort Washington, Maryland, Principal, Swan Creek Strategies

 *denotes reappointment