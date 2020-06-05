Virginia Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments

Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors

Regina P. Brayboy of Suffolk, Executive Director, Healthy Suffolk

Lindsey Carney Smith, Esq.* of Newport News, Managing Partner, Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein, LC

Terri M. McKnight* of Fairfax Station, CPA, Partner, and Director of Audit Department, GRF CPAs & Advisors

George Mason University Board of Visitors

James W. Hazel* of Charlottesville

Wendy Marquez* of Penhook, CEO, Wize Solutions, LLC

Jon M. Peterson of Fairfax, CEO, Peterson Companies

Bob Witeck* of Arlington, President, Witeck Communications

Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission

Stephen C. Rodriguez* of Chesapeake, President, CRUCO Inc.

Molly Joseph Ward* of Hampton, Treasurer, City of Hampton

James Madison University Board of Visitors

Chris Falcon of Annandale, Deputy Clerk and Legal Counsel, Arlington County Circuit Court

Maribeth Herod* of Herndon, Senior Vice President, Bank of America

John C. Lynch of Norfolk, Attorney, Troutman Sanders LLP

Lara Major* of Purcellville, Educational Consultant

John C. Rothenberger* of Great Falls

Longwood University Board of Visitors

Katharine Bond* of Mechanicsville, Vice President of Public Policy, Dominion Energy

Steven P. Gould* of Danville, Principal, Byrnes Gould Law

Polly Raible* of Midlothian, Senior Director of Population Health, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors

BK Fulton* of Richmond, Chairman and CEO, Soulidifly Productions

Devon M. Henry* of Glen Allen, President and CEO, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC

Old Dominion University Board of Visitors

Bruce Bradley* of Virginia Beach, Retired Publisher, The Virginian-Pilot

Larry R. Hill* of Virginia Beach, President, L R Hill Custom Builders, Inc.

Toykea Jones* of Hanover, Maryland, Medical Device Commercial Execution Leader, Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies

Kay A. Kemper* of Virginia Beach, Retired President, Kemper Consulting, Inc.

Radford University Board of Visitors

Robert A. Archer* of Salem, Chairman and CEO, Blue Ridge Beverage Co., Inc.

Jay A. Brown, PhD* of Glen Allen, Director of Budget and Strategic Planning, City of Richmond

Rachel D. Fowlkes* of Abingdon, Former Agency Head and Executive Director, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

Debra K. McMahon, PhD* of Charlottesville, Former CEO, Scitent

Georgia Anne Snyder-Falkinham* of Blacksburg, President and Owner, Snyder & Associates General Contractors

State Board for Community Colleges

Dana Beckton of Chesapeake, Chief Diversity Officer, Sentara Healthcare

Brenda D. Calderon, PhD of Alexandria

Darius A. Johnson of Richmond, Vice President of Employee Engagement and Development, Dominion Energy

Ashby Kilgore of Newport News, Retired Superintendent, Newport News Public Schools

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

Ken Ampy* of Midlothian, CEO, Astyra Corporation

Alexandra Arriaga of Arlington, Founder and Partner, Strategy for Humanity

Thaddeus B. Holloman* of Newport News, Senior Vice President and Newport News City Executive, Old Point National Bank

Thomas G. Slater Jr.* of Richmond, Special Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors

Sharon Bulova* of Fairfax County, Former Chair, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors

Edward B. "Ted" Hontz* of Stafford, Vice President, Basic Commerce and Industries, Inc.

Charles S. Reed, Jr. of Sterling, Manager, KPMG LLP

University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors

Mark T. Bowles* of Goochland, Chairman, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC

Elizabeth Matheny Cranwell* of Roanoke County, Real Estate Professional, MKB Realtors

Thomas Anthony DePasquale* of Washington, District of Columbia, Technology Executive and Pharma Investor

Babur Bari Lateef, MD* of Manassas, Ophthalmologist, Advanced Ophthalmology Inc.

James B. Murray, Jr.* of Keene, CEO, Murray Enterprises and Greenmont Farms

Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors

H. Benson Dendy III* of Richmond, President, The Vectre Corporation

Carmen Lomellin of Arlington, Retired Ambassador and Former Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States

Keith T. Parker* of Atlanta, Georgia, President and CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia

Tonya A. Parris-Wilkins, DDS of Wytheville, Dental Director, Bland Ministry Center

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on Business Development and Marketing

Amy N. Parkhurst of Virginia Beach, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Hampton Roads Alliance

Leonard L. Sledge* of Hampton, Department of Economic Development, City of Richmond

Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors

Charles E. Dominy* of Oakton, Retired Lieutenant General, United States Army and Consultant, IAP Worldwide Services

Lester Johnson, Jr. of Richmond, Owner, Mama J's Kitchen

Scot W. Marsh* of Winchester, Land Surveyor, Marsh and Legge Land Surveyors PLC

Grover C. Outland, III of Arnold, Maryland, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Tech USA

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors

Carrie Hileman Chenery of Staunton, Principal, Valley Pike Partners

Greta J. Harris* of Richmond, President and CEO, Better Housing Coalition

Chris Petersen* of McLean, Principal, Arbor Strategies, LLC

Jeffrey E. Veatch* of Alexandria, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Apex Systems

Virginia Small Grains Boards

Ellen Matthews Davis* of New Kent, Retired State Director, Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture

David Hula* of Charles City

James H. Hundley, III* of Essex, Farm Owner and Manager

Michael B. Mayes* of Dinwiddie, Owner, R.O. Mayes and Son Wholesale Grain Company and Director, The Bank of Southside Virginia

Virginia State University Board of Visitors

Pamela Currey* of New Kent, Consultant, HCM Strategists

Christine M. Darden, DSc of Hampton, Retired Researcher and Senior Staff, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Shavonne Gordon of Richmond, Vice President of Diversity Recruiting and Talent Acquisition, Capital One

Bill Murray of Henrico, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Dominion Energy

James J.L. Stegmaier* of Chesterfield, Retired County Administrator, Chesterfield County and Executive Manager, The Berkley Group LLC

William & Mary Board of Visitors

S. Douglas Bunch* of Washington, District of Columbia, Partner, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Cynthia E. Hudson of Richmond, Attorney, Sands Anderson PC

Anne Leigh Kerr* of Richmond, Principal, Kerr Government Strategies, LLC

John E. Littel* of Virginia Beach, Chief External Affairs Officer, Magellan Health and President, Magellan Complete Care of Virginia

Brian Woolfolk* of Fort Washington, Maryland, Principal, Swan Creek Strategies

*denotes reappointment