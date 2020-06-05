Virginia Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments
Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors
- Regina P. Brayboy of Suffolk, Executive Director, Healthy Suffolk
- Lindsey Carney Smith, Esq.* of Newport News, Managing Partner, Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein, LC
- Terri M. McKnight* of Fairfax Station, CPA, Partner, and Director of Audit Department, GRF CPAs & Advisors
George Mason University Board of Visitors
- James W. Hazel* of Charlottesville
- Wendy Marquez* of Penhook, CEO, Wize Solutions, LLC
- Jon M. Peterson of Fairfax, CEO, Peterson Companies
- Bob Witeck* of Arlington, President, Witeck Communications
Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission
- Stephen C. Rodriguez* of Chesapeake, President, CRUCO Inc.
- Molly Joseph Ward* of Hampton, Treasurer, City of Hampton
James Madison University Board of Visitors
- Chris Falcon of Annandale, Deputy Clerk and Legal Counsel, Arlington County Circuit Court
- Maribeth Herod* of Herndon, Senior Vice President, Bank of America
- John C. Lynch of Norfolk, Attorney, Troutman Sanders LLP
- Lara Major* of Purcellville, Educational Consultant
- John C. Rothenberger* of Great Falls
Longwood University Board of Visitors
- Katharine Bond* of Mechanicsville, Vice President of Public Policy, Dominion Energy
- Steven P. Gould* of Danville, Principal, Byrnes Gould Law
- Polly Raible* of Midlothian, Senior Director of Population Health, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
Norfolk State University Board of Visitors
- BK Fulton* of Richmond, Chairman and CEO, Soulidifly Productions
- Devon M. Henry* of Glen Allen, President and CEO, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC
Old Dominion University Board of Visitors
- Bruce Bradley* of Virginia Beach, Retired Publisher, The Virginian-Pilot
- Larry R. Hill* of Virginia Beach, President, L R Hill Custom Builders, Inc.
- Toykea Jones* of Hanover, Maryland, Medical Device Commercial Execution Leader, Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
- Kay A. Kemper* of Virginia Beach, Retired President, Kemper Consulting, Inc.
Radford University Board of Visitors
- Robert A. Archer* of Salem, Chairman and CEO, Blue Ridge Beverage Co., Inc.
- Jay A. Brown, PhD* of Glen Allen, Director of Budget and Strategic Planning, City of Richmond
- Rachel D. Fowlkes* of Abingdon, Former Agency Head and Executive Director, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
- Debra K. McMahon, PhD* of Charlottesville, Former CEO, Scitent
- Georgia Anne Snyder-Falkinham* of Blacksburg, President and Owner, Snyder & Associates General Contractors
State Board for Community Colleges
- Dana Beckton of Chesapeake, Chief Diversity Officer, Sentara Healthcare
- Brenda D. Calderon, PhD of Alexandria
- Darius A. Johnson of Richmond, Vice President of Employee Engagement and Development, Dominion Energy
- Ashby Kilgore of Newport News, Retired Superintendent, Newport News Public Schools
State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
- Ken Ampy* of Midlothian, CEO, Astyra Corporation
- Alexandra Arriaga of Arlington, Founder and Partner, Strategy for Humanity
- Thaddeus B. Holloman* of Newport News, Senior Vice President and Newport News City Executive, Old Point National Bank
- Thomas G. Slater Jr.* of Richmond, Special Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors
- Sharon Bulova* of Fairfax County, Former Chair, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors
- Edward B. “Ted” Hontz* of Stafford, Vice President, Basic Commerce and Industries, Inc.
- Charles S. Reed, Jr. of Sterling, Manager, KPMG LLP
University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors
- Mark T. Bowles* of Goochland, Chairman, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC
- Elizabeth Matheny Cranwell* of Roanoke County, Real Estate Professional, MKB Realtors
- Thomas Anthony DePasquale* of Washington, District of Columbia, Technology Executive and Pharma Investor
- Babur Bari Lateef, MD* of Manassas, Ophthalmologist, Advanced Ophthalmology Inc.
- James B. Murray, Jr.* of Keene, CEO, Murray Enterprises and Greenmont Farms
Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors
- H. Benson Dendy III* of Richmond, President, The Vectre Corporation
- Carmen Lomellin of Arlington, Retired Ambassador and Former Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States
- Keith T. Parker* of Atlanta, Georgia, President and CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia
- Tonya A. Parris-Wilkins, DDS of Wytheville, Dental Director, Bland Ministry Center
Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on Business Development and Marketing
- Amy N. Parkhurst of Virginia Beach, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Hampton Roads Alliance
- Leonard L. Sledge* of Hampton, Department of Economic Development, City of Richmond
Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors
- Charles E. Dominy* of Oakton, Retired Lieutenant General, United States Army and Consultant, IAP Worldwide Services
- Lester Johnson, Jr. of Richmond, Owner, Mama J’s Kitchen
- Scot W. Marsh* of Winchester, Land Surveyor, Marsh and Legge Land Surveyors PLC
- Grover C. Outland, III of Arnold, Maryland, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Tech USA
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors
- Carrie Hileman Chenery of Staunton, Principal, Valley Pike Partners
- Greta J. Harris* of Richmond, President and CEO, Better Housing Coalition
- Chris Petersen* of McLean, Principal, Arbor Strategies, LLC
- Jeffrey E. Veatch* of Alexandria, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Apex Systems
Virginia Small Grains Boards
- Ellen Matthews Davis* of New Kent, Retired State Director, Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture
- David Hula* of Charles City
- James H. Hundley, III* of Essex, Farm Owner and Manager
- Michael B. Mayes* of Dinwiddie, Owner, R.O. Mayes and Son Wholesale Grain Company and Director, The Bank of Southside Virginia
Virginia State University Board of Visitors
- Pamela Currey* of New Kent, Consultant, HCM Strategists
- Christine M. Darden, DSc of Hampton, Retired Researcher and Senior Staff, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Shavonne Gordon of Richmond, Vice President of Diversity Recruiting and Talent Acquisition, Capital One
- Bill Murray of Henrico, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Dominion Energy
- James J.L. Stegmaier* of Chesterfield, Retired County Administrator, Chesterfield County and Executive Manager, The Berkley Group LLC
William & Mary Board of Visitors
- S. Douglas Bunch* of Washington, District of Columbia, Partner, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC
- Cynthia E. Hudson of Richmond, Attorney, Sands Anderson PC
- Anne Leigh Kerr* of Richmond, Principal, Kerr Government Strategies, LLC
- John E. Littel* of Virginia Beach, Chief External Affairs Officer, Magellan Health and President, Magellan Complete Care of Virginia
- Brian Woolfolk* of Fort Washington, Maryland, Principal, Swan Creek Strategies
*denotes reappointment