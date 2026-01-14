Virginia Announces Millwork, Allied Systems Expansion Newport News

$11.5 million capital investment will create 154 new jobs and support Virginia’s forestry industry

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems Corporation and Frogale Lumber Supply, a family-owned manufacturer of structural building components and millwork, will invest $11.5 million to expand operations in Newport News, VA. This expansion is expected to create 154 new jobs and includes a commitment to purchase more than $6 million in Virginia-grown forest products over the next three years.

“Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems’ expansion is another strong example of Virginia’s pro-business climate delivering real results for our communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I congratulate the company on its continued growth, its significant investment in Newport News, and its commitment to supporting Virginia’s forestry industry.”

The new Newport News facility will manufacture roof trusses, floor trusses, prefabricated structural wall panels, and custom and stock millwork, including interior and exterior doors, to support residential and commercial construction projects. The Newport News location represents the company’s third major manufacturing facility, further expanding its production capacity and geographic reach. Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems Corporation will maintain its headquarters and existing operations in Winchester, Virginia, and additional operations in New Jersey, continuing to serve builders across Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

“I am pleased that we could partner on this very important project as it supports the growth of a Virginia family-owned business and provides an economic boost to the city of Newport News and to the Commonwealth’s forestry industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “This project expands market opportunities for Virginia’s forest products, and the state’s loggers, sawmills, and forestland owners, while also enabling Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems to serve two of the fastest growing regions of the state.”

Founded in 1952 by William C. Frogale, Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems Corporation began as a small, family-run lumber and millwork business in Annandale, Virginia. From its earliest years, the company was shaped by innovation, including the introduction of mass-produced pre-hung interior and exterior door units—an advancement that significantly reduced jobsite labor time and helped transform residential construction practices throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Following the passing of Bill Frogale in 1995, leadership transitioned to his son, Rob Frogale, who carried forward his father’s vision while guiding the company through continued growth, industry change, and economic cycles. Under Rob’s leadership, Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems Corporation has remained independent, family-owned, and committed to long-term relationships, quality manufacturing, and operational excellence.

“As demand continues to grow, expanding our operations to Newport News allows us to better serve our customers while creating new jobs in Virginia,” said Rob Frogale, President of Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems Corporation. “This facility strengthens our manufacturing capabilities and positions us for continued growth. We appreciate the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Newport News as we expand our footprint.”

“The investment and jobs that the Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems’ expansion will bring to the city of Newport News is welcome news. I congratulate the Frogale family and the entire company for their investment in our community,” said Senator J.D. “Danny” Diggs.

“I’m thrilled about this exciting expansion to Newport News, which will create new job opportunities and serve as a valuable asset for the business community here in Hampton Roads,” said Delegate Shelly Simonds. “We know we are in the middle of a housing crisis, and suppliers like Annandale Mill Works and Allied System Corporation play an important part in providing the materials we need to meet the growing demand for homes across Virginia.”

“This announcement highlights the strength of our workforce, the competitiveness of our business environment, and the power of collaboration,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “We’re proud to welcome Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems Corporation and look forward to the value this investment will provide in making building materials more accessible and affordable for residential and commercial development across our community.”

“Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems Corporation is a welcome addition to Newport News,” said Newport News Economic Development Authority Chair Cathy Williams. “This investment and creation of more than 150 new jobs speak to their confidence in our community and reinforce Newport News’ reputation as a place where businesses thrive.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in partnership with the City of Newport News and the Newport News Economic Development Authority, supported the project. Governor Youngkin approved a $200,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which will be matched by local funds.