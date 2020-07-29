Virginia Announces New Restrictions for Hampton Roads

Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and avoidlarge groups to move our region forward

During a press conference yesterday, Governor Ralph Northam again stressed his concerns that the number of COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads continues to rise. COVID-19 case counts on the Peninsula and Southside are increasing at an alarming rate. In Newport News, our total case count is 1,519, with 71 people currently hospitalized and, sadly, 15 deaths. To help stop the spread, Governor Northam issued Executive Order Sixty-Eight, which places new restrictions on Hampton Roads. Below are the directives that will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Friday.

Public and private social gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people. This includes indoor and outdoor events, parties, celebrations and other gatherings. Note: The presence of more than 50 people performing functions of their employment is not considered a gathering.

No alcohol can be consumed, sold or possessed on premises after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, winery, or tasting room.

All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close no later than midnight.

Indoor dining is limited to 50% capacity.

It is important to note that Executive Order Sixty-Eight does not place further restrictions on religious services. Churches and places of worship must continue to follow Executive Order Sixty-Seven, which issues guidelines on social distancing, signage, cleaning and more.

Based on these new guidelines, Newport News Public Library is decreasing occupancy at their branches to 30% capacity ​effective Friday, July 31. Curbside pickup is still available and late fines for checked-out items will be waived through September 7. Branches offer free Wi-Fi and patrons can use the Library’s public computers. Apply for an e-Membership for immediate access to the Library’s extensive online collection of eBooks, digital audiobooks, online courses, streaming movies, TV and music.

We all want to move forward, so let’s work together to stop the spread. Remember the three W’s:



W ear a mask;

ear a mask; W ait to gather in groups AND, when out, W ait six feet apart; and

ait to gather in groups AND, when out, ait six feet apart; and Wash your hands

To learn more about how to protect yourself and those you love from the coronavirus, visit the Virginia Department of Health website. For updates on city services and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit our coronavirus website.