Virginia Appoints Jehmal Hudson to State Corporation Commission

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the appointment of Jehmal T. Hudson to the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). The SCC serves as an independent branch of state government and oversees the Commonwealth’s utility regulation, insurance, and state-charged financial institutions. Hudson has served in a variety of roles at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for more than a decade and he is the first African American appointed to the judicial seat. “Jehmal Hudson is a remarkable leader and I am pleased to name him to this important position,” said Governor Northam. “He brings tremendous knowledge and expertise to the State Corporation Commission, particularly on advanced energy, and I am confident he will serve our Commonwealth well.” Hudson previously served as Vice President of Government Affairs for the National Hydropower Association, Director of Government Affairs at FERC, and has also held positions as Deputy Policy Director for the Congressional House Democratic Caucus, Chief Counsel to Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, and Law Clerk to then-Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton. Hudson earned his law degree from the Vermont Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Adelphi University. He is a resident of Arlington County. “I thank Governor Northam for his confidence in appointing me to this vital role,” said Jehmal Hudson. “I begin my tenure with a strong sense of responsibility to serve the people of this Commonwealth, and I am honored to join the Commission and its staff in critical work.” Established in 1902 as an independent body with its powers outlined in the state constitution and the Code of Virginia, the three-member commission is elected by the General Assembly for six-year terms. Earlier this year, the House of Delegates unanimously approved Hudson’s nomination, however the Senate of Virginia was unable to reach an agreement on a nominee to fill the vacancy. Absent General Assembly action, the Constitution of Virginia gives the governor authority to fill a vacant seat on an interim basis for a term expiring 30 days after the beginning of the next legislative session.