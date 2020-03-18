VIRGINIA ARTS FESTIVAL TO POSTPONE/CANCEL EVENTS THROUGH MAY 4 DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS
The Virginia Arts Festival’s top priority is the health and safety of all our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff. In conformance with the Governor Ralph Northam’s statewide ban on events over 100 people made on March 15, 2020, and due to the increasing threat COVID-19, all public performances and education events scheduled through May 4 will be postponed or canceled effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
“The safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is paramount, so we made this decision to support public health and do our part to help slow the worldwide spread of this virus,” Says Robert W. Cross, Perry Artistic Director, Virginia Arts Festival. “While we are proud of the programs we had planned through May 4, please know that given the current global health issues, we are making these difficult decisions in the best interest of all.”
Upcoming Performances Postponed or Canceled
North Shore Point Downtown
James McMurtry – POSTPONED to September 18, 2020 in VAF Outdoor Courtyard
Thursday, March 26 at 8:00 pm
Robin Hixon Theater, Clay & Jay Barr Education Center
Attucks Jazz Club:Stephanie Nakasian, vocalist – POSTPONED to October 3, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8:00 pm
Attucks Theatre
William Walton’s Façade: An Entertainment – POSTPONED – date to be announced
Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Joan & Macon Brock Theatre,
Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
Collage Dance Collective – POSTPONED – date to be announced
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Harrison Opera House
Zakir Hussain Trio – POSTPONED to April 13, 2021
Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay Barr Education Center
Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music – POSTPONED – date to be announced
Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm
Chrysler Hall
Vuyo Sotashe – CANCELED
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Roger Brown’s
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo – POSTPONED – date to be announced
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
Virginia International Tattoo – CANCELED
Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May, 3, 2020
Scope Arena
Norfolk NATO Festival events – CANCELED
Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2, 2020
Downtown Norfolk
The Kingdom Choir – POSTPONED to April 12, 2021
Monday, May 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm
Attucks Theatre
Until further notice, the Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay Barr Education Center and VAF offices will be closed to visitors, however, administrative staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. To stay informed on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov for the latest updates.
Ticketing information
The Virginia Arts Festival is committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons in light of these circumstances. Ticketholders have several options including ticket exchanges, donation of tickets, and refunds. Patrons should visit vafest.org/message for full information.
About the Virginia Arts Festival
Since 1997, the Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the cultural scene in southeastern Virginia, presenting great performers from around the world to local audiences and making this historic, recreation-rich region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. The Festival has presented numerous U.S. and regional premieres, and regularly commissions new works of music, dance, and theater from some of today’s most influential composers, choreographers and playwrights. The Festival’s arts education programs reach tens of thousands of area schoolchildren each year through student matinees, in-school performances, artists’ residencies, master classes and demonstrations. For more information, visit vafest.org.