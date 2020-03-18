VIRGINIA ARTS FESTIVAL TO POSTPONE/CANCEL EVENTS THROUGH MAY 4 DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS

The Virginia Arts Festival’s top priority is the health and safety of all our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff. In conformance with the Governor Ralph Northam’s statewide ban on events over 100 people made on March 15, 2020, and due to the increasing threat COVID-19, all public performances and education events scheduled through May 4 will be postponed or canceled effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

“The safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is paramount, so we made this decision to support public health and do our part to help slow the worldwide spread of this virus,” Says Robert W. Cross, Perry Artistic Director, Virginia Arts Festival. “While we are proud of the programs we had planned through May 4, please know that given the current global health issues, we are making these difficult decisions in the best interest of all.”

Upcoming Performances Postponed or Canceled



North Shore Point Downtown

James McMurtry – POSTPONED to September 18, 2020 in VAF Outdoor Courtyard

Thursday, March 26 at 8:00 pm

Robin Hixon Theater, Clay & Jay Barr Education Center

Attucks Jazz Club:Stephanie Nakasian, vocalist – POSTPONED to October 3, 2020

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8:00 pm

Attucks Theatre

William Walton’s Façade: An Entertainment – POSTPONED – date to be announced

Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Joan & Macon Brock Theatre,

Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center

Collage Dance Collective – POSTPONED – date to be announced

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Harrison Opera House

Zakir Hussain Trio – POSTPONED to April 13, 2021

Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay Barr Education Center

Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music – POSTPONED – date to be announced

Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Chrysler Hall

Vuyo Sotashe – CANCELED

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Roger Brown’s

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo – POSTPONED – date to be announced

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Virginia International Tattoo – CANCELED

Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May, 3, 2020

Scope Arena

Norfolk NATO Festival events – CANCELED

Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2, 2020

Downtown Norfolk

The Kingdom Choir – POSTPONED to April 12, 2021

Monday, May 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Attucks Theatre

Until further notice, the Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay Barr Education Center and VAF offices will be closed to visitors, however, administrative staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. To stay informed on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov for the latest updates.

Ticketing information

The Virginia Arts Festival is committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons in light of these circumstances. Ticketholders have several options including ticket exchanges, donation of tickets, and refunds. Patrons should visit vafest.org/message for full information.

