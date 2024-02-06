Virginia Beach: 14th Street Pier Recovery Update

On Friday, February 2, 2024, the vehicle that drove off the 14th Street Pier on January 27, 2024, was recovered by Crofton Industries.

Crofton Industries arrived at the 14thStreet Pier with a barge, crane, and dive team, at approximately 6:15 A.M. The vehicle’s location was confirmed using sonar, and at around 9:00 A.M. a hard hat diver went in and secured the vehicle for removal. By 9:20 A.M. the crane had successfully removed the vehicle from the water and placed it on the barge.

The vehicle was confirmed to be a red Nissan Kicks. There was one adult male in the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at 9:29 A.M. and transported to the Medical Examiner for identification.

The Medical Examiner has confirmed that the decedent is a male white, 57, from Virginia Beach. This is the same individual who had been reported missing by family members. Our investigation has determined no evidence of criminality prior to the individual driving off the boardwalk.

The safety of those involved in this recovery operation, maintaining integrity of evidence, and providing some semblance of closure and peace to the decedent’s family have been the top priorities of this operation. We would like to thank all partners, including Crofton Industries, the Virginia Beach Fire Department, and the Chesapeake Fire Department for their assistance in this tragic incident.

While we cannot presume to fully know what motivated this individual’s actions, they do appear to have been deliberate. For that reason, we wanted to share the following local mental health organizations, support groups, and resources for suicide prevention and education: