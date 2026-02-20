Virginia Beach Advances Safer Violet Bank Trail

Work to begin soon on a new paved connection for the Kempsville area.

Construction on the trail is set to begin, marking a significant milestone for a project shaped by years of community input and planning. Early work is expected to start in March 2026 as final permits are secured.

What the Trail Will Deliver

The Violet Bank Trail will transform an existing dirt path and along a city-owned drainage corridor into a 6-foot-wide asphalt sidewalk connecting Violet Bank Drive and Selwood Drive for six-tenths of a mile. Designed to meet ADA guidelines and improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, the project includes:

Sidewalk ramps

Painted crosswalks

Pedestrian crossing signage

Installation of drainage pipes below the new sidewalk

Minor public utility adjustments

New tree plantings

Construction is expected to take about nine months, bringing to life a project that has been part of the community vision since its inclusion in the City’s 2011 Bikeways & Trails Plan.

Looking Ahead: Community Care and Connection

Once complete, the trail will connect nearby neighborhood sidewalks and improve access to local schools, businesses, the Kempsville Area Library and the Kempsville Recreation Center.

Impacts to trees have been carefully reviewed as part of this process. The project team, including the contractor, the City arborist, inspectors and design team, walked the corridor together to identify opportunities to reduce tree removal and minor alignment adjustments were identified.

At least 52 native species trees will be planted within the project limits. Evaluation will continue during construction, with an ongoing focus on minimizing impacts while delivering a safe and accessible trail for the community.

Updates will be shared on the project webpage as work progresses.