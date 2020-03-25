Virginia Beach Announces Updates and Cancellations

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The City of Virginia Beach continues to monitor and adjust to conditions related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. All citizens should practice social distancing at all times and self-quarantine when sick or exposed to someone who has the virus.

UPDATES, CANCELLATIONS & POSTPONEMENTS

Parks & Recreation

All events and rentals are canceled through Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Recreation center memberships will be extended to compensate for the days closed. (No action needed on member’s part.)

Open Space Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23 has tentatively been rescheduled for Monday, April 27, 3 p.m. in Room 101 at the Parks and Recreation Administration Building, 2154 Landstown Road.

Convention & Visitors Bureau

Advertising Advisory Committee meeting on April 9 has been canceled.

Cultural Affairs

Nomination deadline for the Champion for the Arts Award has been extended to June 1. For more information about this award and to apply, visit the Champion for the Arts Award website.

The final FY 20 Community Cultural Arts Grant presentations scheduled for March 26 are canceled. Applicants will be notified of the next steps in the process.

scheduled for March 26 are canceled. Applicants will be notified of the next steps in the process. Arts & Humanities Commission meetings scheduled for March 26 and March 27 have been canceled. FY 21 Project Grant applicants have been notified that their grant presentations will be rescheduled for a later point. If you are a grantee or applicant and have further questions, please contact Hillary Plate, Cultural Programming and Grants Coordinator for the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department at hplate@vbgov.com.

The Public Art Committee meeting scheduled for March 27 has been canceled.

Additional updates can be found on the Virginia Beach Arts Facebook Page and the City of Virginia Beach Emergency information page.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market Birthday Bash on April 25 and all four Friday Night Hoedowns in April 2020 have been canceled.

Planning

The following Boards and Commission meetings have been canceled for the month of April

Board of Zoning Appeals – April 1

Historic Preservation Commission – April 1

Chesapeake Bay Preservation Advisory Board – April 6

City Planning Commission – April 8

Historical Review Board – April 15

Wetlands Board – April 20

At this time, barring any other operational changes, the items that were to be heard on the April dates will be heard in May. Items that were scheduled for May will be rescheduled to another date in the future pending any other changes in operations. Applicants should contact their staff liaison/planner with any questions.

Additionally, the following meetings are also canceled for the month of April:

Resort Advisory Commission (RAC) – April 2 (already canceled) and all subsequent subcommittees.

ITA/TA Citizen Advisory Committee – April 2

VB 2040 (Vision to Action Coalition) – April 10

Bayfront Advisory Commission – April 21

G.R.E.E.N. Committee – April 29

For the latest information, please visit emergency.vbgov.com and follow us on Facebook – www.facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, Twitter – www.twitter.com/CityofVaBeach and Instagram – www.instagram.com/cityofvabeach.