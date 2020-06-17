Virginia Beach Appoints Patrick Duhaney City Manager

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 16, 2020) — Following a nationwide search, the Virginia Beach City Council today announced the appointment of Patrick A. Duhaney as city manager. He will begin July 20, 2020.



Duhaney has been city manager for Cincinnati, Ohio since 2018 and previously served as that city’s assistant city manager and chief procurement officer. He currently serves on the Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors and is a member of the Local Initiative Support Corporation’s Emerging Leaders Council located in New York. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Urban Studies from Cleveland State University in Ohio and a master’s degree in Community Planning from the University of Cincinnati.

“Patrick has the leadership skills, experiences and professional demeanor we are seeking to lead the City organization and work effectively with Council and the community,” said Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “He has deep knowledge of and experience with community engagement, economic development, public financial management and the challenges facing large cities. We were impressed with his energy, his demonstrated commitment to transparency in local government, and his strong desire to really listen to our residents and work with us as we chart our future.”

Duhaney has served on numerous boards in Cincinnati pertaining to neighborhood economic development and redevelopment and chaired the City of Cincinnati’s Minority/Small/Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and U.S. National Guard. His service included 18 months in a combat environment.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as Virginia Beach’s next city manager,” said Duhaney. “Cincinnati is a great city and it’s been a privilege to serve here. Everything I’ve learned about Virginia Beach over the last few months just reinforced my desire to be the successful candidate. I am thrilled to join the Mayor and City Council, City staff, and the Virginia Beach community as we work to bring continued success to the city and address the challenges ahead.”

Duhaney’s contract is for two years. He will earn a salary of $270,000.



Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, the City conducted several public outreach meetings and a survey to capture community input on what residents and business owners would like to see in the next city manager. The City received 169 applications for the position and interviewed candidates in June.