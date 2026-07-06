Virginia Beach Arts All Over Series Returns July 11

Small-scale programs bring free, traditional stage performances into smaller neighborhood venues.

Another season of the Arts All Over community event series kicks off this month. Presented by ROŪGE and Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs, Arts All Over is a small-scale pilot program designed to bring all genres of the performing arts into neighborhoods across Virginia Beach. This free series explores the theme of “home” through theater, music and dance.

2026 Events

All performances are free and open to the public.

Abolitionists’ Museum

July 11, 2 p.m., Francis Land House, 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd.

A play by Sheri Bailey, directed by Moriah Mitchell.

In this thought-provoking play, wax figures of some of history’s most influential abolitionists come to life when a Confederate flag is added to their display. What begins as a question of historical context quickly becomes a powerful debate over memory, symbolism, trauma, truth-telling and the responsibility of how we represent the past.

Good Girl Gone Single — A Guide to Rest

Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Great Neck Pavilion, 2513 Shorehaven Drive

Written, directed and performed by Sherilynn Cherry.

Audiences are invited into a bold, funny and deeply personal journey through heartbreak, self-discovery and transformation. Blending poetry, storytelling, humor and ritual theatre, Cherry explores the realities of divorce, dating, motherhood and the often-messy process of rebuilding a life after it has been broken open.

The Green Room

Oct. 17, 2 p.m., Joint-Use Library, 1700 College Crescent

A new play by Manoli Kouremetis, with music by Skye Zentz.

Two veteran musicians find themselves reunited in the shabby backstage room where everything once seemed possible. Don Davis, a country-folk-rock performer with a failing body and a restless memory, has returned to the former Snacktime Theater for Grant Sutton’s 50th Anniversary concert. But Don is not really there for Grant. He is there for Betty Thrasher, a singer, songwriter, former collaborator, and the one person who still knows exactly where the bodies— and the songs — are buried.

Learn more and register online for these free events. For more details and questions, email artsinfo@vbgov.com.