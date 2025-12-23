Virginia Beach Bow Creek Stormwater Park Update Protects Neighborhoods

Phase II is being designed with additional stormwater storage and park amenities.

For decades, the Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes neighborhoods have experienced repeated flooding during heavy rain and coastal storms. These communities sit at low elevations that are increasingly vulnerable to sea level rise as well as more frequent and intense weather events.



The Bow Creek Stormwater Park is one of the City’s important Flood Protection Program projects – designed not only to reduce flooding, but also to restore natural ecosystems and create a public green space that benefits the entire community.

The Transformation from Golf Course to Stormwater Park

The Bow Creek area is located in what was once the undeveloped headwaters of the Lynnhaven River, originally forested and surrounded by farmland. But over time and with development, the loss of natural drainage has contributed to flooding during severe weather.



To address this challenge, the City is transforming the former Bow Creek golf course into a 100-acre, multi-functional stormwater park that will:

Store large volumes of stormwater during heavy rain

Reduce flood risk for nearby homes and streets

Restore wetlands and natural habitats

Provide trails, green space and recreational amenities

What’s Happening Now in Phase I?

The Bow Creek Stormwater Park is being built in two phases, working from east to west. Construction began in July 2023 and work includes:

Large-scale excavation to create stormwater storage areas

Construction of a standalone public restroom

Installation of pedestrian bridges

Site preparation for future park amenities, including walking and biking trails

Initial testing of the soil to be excavated showed it could be used as daily cover at the landfill, but during excavation, variations in the soil’s properties were deemed unsuitable. Therefore, the soil is being hauled to several privately owned sites in Virginia Beach and surrounding cities, resulting in increased project costs. To date, the City has appropriated nearly $77 million for the project.

Wetland restoration and tree and shrub plantings will continue into the spring. Tree replacement will meet City standards and will likely increase the overall tree canopy. A public opening is expected in the spring of 2027.

Phase II: Design in Progress

The second phase of the project is in the design stage and is scheduled to go out to bid in the third quarter of 2026. This phase will include:

About 500,000 cubic yards of excavation

Additional stormwater storage

Installation of park amenities and walking/biking trails.

Construction is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2027, with the entire project completed in 2030.

What was once a golf course — and before that, forested land — will become a modern example of how flood protection, environmental restoration and community recreation can work together.

The Bow Creek Stormwater Park is more than a construction project. It’s a long-term investment in resilience, safety and quality of life for Virginia Beach neighborhoods most vulnerable to flooding.