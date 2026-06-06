Virginia Beach City Council Hosting June Community Meetings

Councilmember Schulman will host a meeting regarding Pleasure House Point on June 8 and Councilmember Henley’s monthly meeting is June 25.

Councilmembers Barbara Henley and Joashua Schulman invite the public to attend their upcoming community meetings.

Councilmember Schulman will host a District 9 community meeting on Monday, June 8, to update residents on Pleasure House Point. The agenda will include a progress update presentation with time for questions and a general Q&A session with the council member. The meeting will be 6-8 p.m. at Williams Farm Recreation Center.

On Thursday, June 25, join Councilmember Henley at her monthly District 2 community meeting from 5:15-7 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center. Held the fourth Thursday of each month, the meetings are held to update residents on current City projects and issues. Residents will have an opportunity to meet and build relationships with other members of the district, engage and participate in the conversation and have their questions addressed.​

All meetings are free and open to the public.

Stay informed about what is happening in your community. Sign up for updates on Virginia Beach City Council community meetings at VirginiaBeach.gov/CommunityMeetings.

Please direct requests for communication assistance, an accommodation, auxiliary aid, or modification to policy in order to participate in a City program, service or activity to the ADA Coordinator, 757-385-8444, as soon as possible before the program, service or activity is scheduled to begin, but in all instances no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event. You can also email requests to ADAcoordinator@vbgov.com, or contact the City Manager’s Office at 757-385-4242.

Explore your transportation options before you go. Hampton Roads Transit, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, offers 20 bus routes to service Virginia Beach residents.