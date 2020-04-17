VB Sets Electronic Meeting for FY 20-21 Budget Hearing

​The City Council will hold a virtual public hearing to obtain public input regarding the FY 2020-21 Resource Management Plan on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. It will focus on:

The FY2020-21 Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program

Authorization of $69,741,841 in General Obligation Bonds

Authorization of $1,318,515 in Water and Sewer Utility Revenue Bonds

Authorization of $34,708,495 in Stormwater Utility Revenue Bonds

The proposed budget and amendments are available at VBgov.com/budget.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, City staff presented a revised FY 2020-21 Budget and Resource Management Plan on Tuesday, April 14. It can be viewed on VBTV (Cox channel 48 & Verizon channel 45), online at VBgov.com/media and on Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach.

On April 7, the City Council approved an ordinance that allows public budget hearings to be held online during the COVID-19 pandemic in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order limiting gatherings of groups.

Citizens are encouraged to submit their comments to the City Council prior to the Special Meeting via email at citycouncil@vbgov.com.

Any citizen wishing to comment during the Special Meeting should follow a two-step registration process:

Register at https://vbgov.webex.com/vbgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e95e57e7db05368bd295661087715ba1c Register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling (757) 385-4303 or via email at ABarnes@vbgov.com prior to 6 p.m. on April 22, 2020.

A second hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 6 p.m., during which a proposed real property tax increase caused by an increase in the annual assessment will be discussed. Citizens wishing to make comments must register with the City Clerk’s Office prior to 5:30 p.m. on April 28 and register for the WebEx.

Any citizen wishing to comment during the April 28 Special Meeting should follow a two-step registration process:

Register at https://vbgov.webex.com/vbgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9e996de65fa8cd1d1d2b84cc19537222 Register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling (757) 385-4303 or via email at ABarnes@vbgov.com prior to 5:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020.

Both public hearings will be live-streamed on VBTV, VBgov.com/media and Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach.

For the latest information, please visit emergency.vbgov.com/coronavirus and follow us on facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, twitter.com/CityofVaBeach and instagram.com/cityofvabeach.