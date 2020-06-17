Virginia Beach City Council to Hold Public Hearing on Confederate Monument

Virginia Beach City Council is moving forward with the legal process for the removal and relocation of the Confederate monument located at the Municipal Center campus. A public hearing, required by law, is set for Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St. Seating will be arranged to allow for physical distancing of attendees.

Although City leaders are working to identify private property to which the 115-year-old monument may be relocated, the Council is interested in hearing from the community on the matter and is legally bound to consider offers from other interested parties. Therefore, once the Council votes to relocate the statue, it will then invite other interested parties to submit proposals, as required by law. The City Council will evaluate all submittals in making a final relocation decision.

The Virginia Beach City Council is expediting this process to relocate the statue as quickly as possible, following the enaction of the newly adopted state law. In the meantime, and to abide by the law, the monument is covered and surrounded by fencing to preserve the property as well as prevent harm and injury to residents.

Individuals may provide written comments by sending an email directly to citycouncil@vbgov.com. To sign up to speak in person at the meeting, contact the City Clerk’s office at (757) 385-4303, or register with the Clerk immediately prior to the hearing. Any citizen wishing to make comments virtually during the public hearing should follow a two-step process provided below:

Register for the WebEx at: https://vbgov.webex.com/vbgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef8085fbd57e5012061fb0cd02304f4f9

Register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling (757) 385-4303 or via email ABarnes@vbgov.com prior to 5 p.m. on July 23, 2020

For those who need assistance at this meeting because of physical disability or visual impairment, please call 385-4303. If hearing impaired, call TDD – 711.