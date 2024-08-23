Virginia Beach City Manager Selects New Director for Office of Performance and Accountability

After a nationwide search, City Manager Patrick Duhaney has selected Thepiolus “Phil” Aspiras, Ph.D., as director of the City’s Office of Performance and Accountability (OPA) effective Aug. 29.

With more than 15 years’ experience in leadership, strategic planning and performance management, Aspiras most recently served as a solutions manager in the City’s Information Technology (IT) Department where he evaluated and implemented technology opportunities for the City.

“Phil’s experience in overseeing complex projects has played a key role in deploying multiple solutions and modernizing enterprise systems,” said City Manager Patrick Duhaney. “His extensive knowledge of data analysis, project management and process improvement carry over seamlessly to this new role to enhance efficiency and service delivery within the City.”

The Office of Performance and Accountability is responsible for leading the implementation of a comprehensive performance management program for increased accountability supported by data and coordinated across the City’s 30 departments. Aspiras’ background in systems analysis will be utilized to streamline processes and to ensure the City continues to meet the changing needs of our community through innovative, data-informed solutions.

“Partnering with the departments on determining meaningful measurements will be professionally rewarding,” Aspiras said. “I look forward to OPA continuing to serve as a trusted partner to our internal clients while also ensuring transparency with the public on the important work of this municipality.”

Aspiras has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and a master’s in business administration from Old Dominion University, as well as a doctorate in organizational leadership from Regent University. He also holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification.