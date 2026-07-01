Virginia Beach Community Grant Applications Open July 1-31

Nonprofit organizations can get funding to help improve the quality of life for Virginia Beach residents.

Military children got help with homework while in after-school care. Low-income, uninsured adults received essential healthcare services. People with disabilities learned how to access paratransit, got modifications to stay in their homes and counseling to re-enter the workforce. Older adults received support to age-in-place and meals delivered to their homes.

These are just a few examples of the ways qualified nonprofit organizations served Virginia Beach residents using Community Organization Grants (COG) in fiscal year 2025-26. A total of 31 organizations received a total of $768,895, for an average grant award of $24,803.

Volunteers and liaisons of the Review and Allocation Committee review applications, interview applicants, and allocate the funding from the City’s operating budget. Intended to improve the quality of life of Virginia Beach residents, grants are awarded only to nonprofits that are tax-exempt under tax code Section 501(c)(3). Organizations must submit an application and status reports.

Apply Today

Applications for grants for fiscal year 2026-27 are open July 1-31. Any nonprofit organization that is interested can access applications and additional information at the Department of Budget and Management Services’ grants web page.

The largest grant for FY 2025-26 was awarded to Senior Services of Southeast Virginia for $65,000. The grant was used to serve an estimated 1,681 people with a wide variety of services, including delivering nutritious meals to homebound seniors and counseling older adults on navigating the often-confusing Medicare provider network and systems.