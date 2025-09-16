Virginia Beach Council Members Hosting Community Events this September

Councilmembers Berlucchi, Henley, Hutcheson, Jackson-Green and Schulman will host meetings for their districts.

Councilmembers Michael Berlucchi, Barbara Henley, Cash Jackson-Green and Joash Schulman invite the public to attend their upcoming district community meetings.

Councilmember Jackson-Green will host a District 7 community meeting 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4. Topics of discussion include continuation schools education, Level Green and Hampton Roads H20 – Help to Others – Program, a program that provides water bill assistance to families who cannot afford their bill due to crises beyond their control. It will be held in the auditorium at Brandon Middle School.

On Monday Sept. 22, Councilmember Schulman will host a District 9 community meeting to discuss the 2025 Referendum. Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions regarding the referendum question on the ballot for the upcoming election. The meeting will be 6-8 p.m. in the auditorium at Princess Anne High School.

Join Councilmember Berlucchi and Sheriff Rocky Holcomb for a District 3 Neighborhood Safety and Self-Defense Workshopon Thursday, Sept. 25. This free, hands-on session will give residents practical tools, awareness and confidence to protect themselves and their families in everyday situations. From situational awareness to self-defense strategies, participants will leave better prepared to help keep themselves and neighborhoods safe. The workshop is 6-8 p.m. at the Bow Creek Recreation Center.

Also on Sept 25, Councilmember Henley will host her monthly District 2 community meeting from 5:15-7 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center. Held the fourth Thursday of each month, the meetings are held to update residents on current City projects and issues. Residents will have an opportunity to meet and build relationships with other members of the district, engage and participate in the conversation and have their questions addressed.​

Councilmember Hutcheson will host a District 1 community meeting on Monday, Sept. 29. Residents will have the opportunity to meet and connect with their district representative. Attendees are encouraged to bring any questions or concerns to the table.​ The meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Woodstock Elementary School.

All meetings are free and open to the public.