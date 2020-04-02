Virginia Beach COVID-19 Toolkit for Businesses

Good afternoon:

The Virginia Beach Economic Development office understands these are uncertain times. COVID-19 is causing financial hardship for our companies and we are here to assist. We are thinking of each of you.



We created a toolkit with information about various programs that can be of assistance. Two programs to highlight are the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Rapid Response Funding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched a new webpage for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Application. Here is a link to the page. One of the key benefits of EIDL is the grant feature. The CARES Act created a new SBA Economic Injury Emergency Grant Program. These grants provide an emergency advance of up to $10,000 to small businesses and private non-profits harmed by COVID-19 within three days of applying for the EIDL. To access the advance, companies must first apply for an EIDL and then request the advance. The advance does not need to be repaid under any circumstance, and may be used to keep employees on payroll, to pay for sick leave, meet increased production costs due to supply chain disruptions, or pay business obligations, including debts, rent and mortgage payments.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Development Council has been awarded funding to help small businesses (with <250 employees) with lay aversion grants of $2,000. Applications close this Friday, April 3, 2020. This Rapid Response Funding is available by completing and submitting an application to Jackie Rondeau, Business Services Man ager with the Council.

We will continue to share information that may be useful our website www.YesVirginiaBeach.com. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to reach out to us.Thank you for your investment in the City of Virginia Beach.



We are wishing both you and your loved ones stay well.

Sincerely,

The Virginia Beach Economic Development Team

(757) 385-6464