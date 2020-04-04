Virginia Beach COVID-19 Toolkit for Businesses

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has hit the nation is creating concern for our economy here in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and worldwide.​ There are national, state, and local resources available to businesses and employees.

Virginia Beach’s Economic Development has developed a place devoted to continually update as new information becomes available. ​Click above to go directly to the tool kit.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Side by Side Comparison for the EIDL and PPP Loan Programs

Click Below for Comparison

https://files.constantcontact.com/dc8df9e8701/6e8f7748-500b-4f57-9075-27c302e5a435.pdf