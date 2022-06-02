Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Announces Schedule of Free Juneteenth Weekend Events

By: City of Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is excited to announce a weekend of free arts and cultural events honoring Juneteenth, a celebration of freedom!



“We’re looking forward to celebrating this special holiday through arts, culture and community,” said Emily Labows, Director of the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department. “We hope our community will come out and join us for a memorable weekend of family-friendly activities shaped to connect and share cross-cultural experiences.”



Read more below about the full schedule of Juneteenth-related Cultural Affairs and community partner events, which will run from June 16-19:



June 16

“Black Health & Wellness: Community & Public Wellness” with Norfolk State University

As part of a commitment to celebrate Black history year-round, the Virginia Beach History Museums, Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association and Norfolk State University (NSU) continue their expanded partnership with a virtual panel event, “Black Health & Wellness: Community & Public Wellness.” The panel will explore what makes communities healthy, and how history impacts current access to health, nutrition and wellness. The panel, which begins at noon on June 16, will be moderated by Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, dean of the NSU College of Liberal Arts. Visit NSU’s website to register for this virtual event.



#ThirdThursday Virginia Beach Public Art Walk: “Portraits from a Place of Grace”

In celebration of Juneteenth weekend, Cultural Affairs will host a FREE Public Art Walk at the future home of the Virginia African American Cultural Center (VAACC) to view the public art installation “Portraits from a Place of Grace.” Richard Hollant’s work, which was done in collaboration with VAACC, highlights residents from Virginia Beach’s 14 historically Black neighborhoods. Cultural Affairs will also be joined by VAACC members who posed for the portraits to share their stories and the origin of Juneteenth. The event begins at 4 p.m. on June 16. Please email ngoodale@vbgov.com to RSVP for this event at 744 Hampshire Ln.



June 16-19

Unity in the Community ArtWalk Along the Boardwalk

The Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, will host its inaugural Juneteenth Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, which includes reflective public art murals created by artists from across the nation in celebration of the theme “Unity in the Community.” In collaboration with the ViBe Creative District and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), the artists will paint live from June 16-19, between 16th Street and 31st Street. The formal opening and awards ceremony will be held at 24th Street Park at 11 a.m. on June 19. The murals will be judged by renowned artists Clayton Singleton and Ken Wright, as well as Gary Ryan, MOCA’s executive director. The event will culminate with an inspiring and resounding “Call for Unity in the Community” by representatives from Interfaith Alliance at the Beach, the Human Rights Commission, ViBe Creative District, the Mayor’s IDEA Commission, a poet, soloists, International Artist Dee Polite, Opera Singer Denise Battle, and Mia Guile, a member of the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission. Opportunities for family art activities will also be available. Visit the www.vaaccvb.org for more details.



The VAACC is also a Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission grantee.



June 18

VBGIGS Presents Juneteenth in the ViBe Creative District

Starting at 9 a.m. on June 18, the Virginia African American Cultural Center will present the Gregory Brothers, along with a Juneteenth skit, poetry and African-inspired dances by Dr. Faye Gallop on the ViBe Creative District stage during the ViBe Creative District Old Beach Farmer’s Market. Performances will run throughout the morning at 1810 Cypress Ave. This event is part of Virginia Beach’s Globally Inspired Gatherings series.



June 18-19

Juneteenth At The Beach

Team L.A.M.B. Inc., in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, welcomes the community for its inaugural Juneteenth festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront 24th Street Park. Don’t miss this exciting celebration, and highly impactful weekend, jam-packed with family-friendly activities, including education, live entertainment, food, culture and connection. Entry is free both days, but registration is required. Visit www.juneteenthvb.com to learn more. This festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. on June 18 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 19.



June 19

African American Music Month Celebrating Juneteenth

To close out the weekend, the Virginia Beach History Museums and Princess Anne Country Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni & Friends Association will host a free musical performance to celebrate African American Music Month and Juneteenth!

“African American Music Month Celebrating Juneteenth” will be held June 19 on the Renaissance Academy grounds, 5100 Cleveland St., and will feature RaJazz , a musical group comprised of seven superb Virginian performing artists who have captivated audiences of all ages and taste with a savory mix of smooth jazz and R&B, and are one of Hampton Roads’ most requested bands! The show features special guests Kween Yakini, an award-winning poet and author of four books, and a Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador from Teens with a Purpose. Performances will run from 3:30-5 p.m.

The Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum will be open starting at 3 p.m. on June 19, and will remain open during and after the show, allowing audiences to learn about the first high school in Virginia Beach for African Americans. Registration for this event is through the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation ActiveNet system. If you do not have an ActiveNet account, you will need to create one (for free) to register.



Follow the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest Virginia Beach arts and cultural news, artist calls and more.