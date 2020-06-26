Virginia Beach EMS Reopens Basic Life Support Academy

Now Accepting Applications

Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) has reopened the Basic Life Support (BLS) Academy enrollment. New EMT classes were placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic per the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services’ requirements. VBEMS is now accepting applications for volunteers to become EMTs, serve on the Support Services Team, as well as the Marine Rescue Team.

The BLS Academy classes are 16 weeks long. During this time, you will be taught how to safely operate emergency vehicles, provide patient care in the pre-hospital environment, and treat all patients with dignity, respect and compassion.

For more information and details on how to apply, please visit the Virginia Beach EMS website at www.vbems.com/join or call (757) 385-1999 to speak to one of the membership coordinators. “They will be happy to tell you all about this unique EMS system and the opportunities they have to offer,” said Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Long. “Virginia Beach EMS looks forward to having you as part of the volunteer rescue squads of Virginia Beach.”

