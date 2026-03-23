Virginia Beach Encourages Proper Disposal of Cigarette Butts

Virginia Beach businesses can apply for a free cigarette waste receptacle

Cigarette butts are the most littered items in the world — and they’re more than just an eyesore. It’s estimated that cigarette butts take between 18 months and 10 years to completely degrade, depending on the composition and environment.

When tossed on the ground, they wash into storm drains and waterways, where they can harm wildlife and pollute the environment. They also damage a business’ curb appeal and can cause damage by starting accidental fires.

Cigarette Waste Receptacle

To help local businesses take action, the Virginia Beach Public Works Department, in partnership with askHRgreen.org, is offering free cigarette waste receptacles. The receptacles, funded by a grant from askHRGreen.org, are ideal for restaurants, retail stores and office buildings that can install, monitor and maintain one (including emptying it) on their property. Businesses that meet these criteria are strongly encouraged to apply.

Good for the Environment, Good for Business

The sturdy containers make it easy for customers and employees to properly and safely dispose of cigarette butts, reducing litter where it starts. Both free-standing and wall-mounted receptacles are available. Benefits include:

A cleaner, more welcoming property

Less litter reaching local waterways

A strengthened commitment to environmental stewardship

It’s free!

Supplies are limited so apply today.