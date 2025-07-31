Virginia Beach Entrepreneurs: Grow and Scale Your Business

Apply now for the next session of SWaM Business Office’s accelerator program by Aug. 29.

Calling all small business owners and entrepreneurs: Opportunities catered to support the growth and development of your businesses are upcoming.

Virginia Beach Uplift Program

Applications are now accepted for the next cohort of the Virginia Beach Economic Uplift Capital Accelerator (UPLIFT), an eight-week program designed to spur growth and strengthen business models for entrepreneurs, with a special focus on minority, women and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs.

Hosted by the City’s SWaM Business Office, UPLIFT Virginia Beach provides valuable resources to participants in the areas of financial analysis, marketing, mentoring and wealth building, along with an abundance of networking opportunities.

The next session of the program begins Sept. 10 at The HIVE (140 Independence Blvd.), Virginia Beach’s small business resource center. The UPLIFT program has spots for up to 10 local entrepreneurs ready to scale their businesses and build lasting community wealth. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 29. Interviews for program acceptance are Aug. 7-29. The program will occur once a week from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 10 through Nov. 5.

For eligibility and to apply, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/SWaM.

Upcoming Classes

The City’s SwaM Business Office hosts several free classes monthly, including a “Doing Business with the City of Virginia Beach” virtual series. Be sure to check back for new and recurring workshops. Here is the schedule for August:

Doing Business with the City of Virginia Beach

Subcontracting Participation Plans & Good Faith Efforts

Aug. 4, 9-10 a.m. | Aug. 21, 3-4 p.m.

Learn about the resolutions and ordinances passed by City Council that most impact the small, women and minority business community. During this session, review some of the required forms for most solicitation responses, specifically the subcontracting participation plan and good faith efforts forms, discuss why they are important and how to fill them out.

Supplier Portal and Solicitations

Aug. 7, 3-4 p.m. | Aug. 19, 9-10 a.m.

Explore the City of Virginia Beach Supplier Portal and learn how to register, where to log in, and how to navigate. This session will also go over where to find City of Virginia Beach solicitations and general details.

RFQualifications

Aug. 8, 10-11 a.m. | Aug. 26, 3-4 p.m.

This workshop will guide businesses through the City’s new procedures, including how to find RFQualification opportunities, submit responses, and stay informed about upcoming solicitations. In addition, learn how the City’s Purchasing Office is streamlining the process and what steps your business needs to take to stay competitive and compliant.

Procurement Programs

Aug. 12, 3-3:45 p.m. | Aug. 28, 9-9:45 a.m.

The SWaM Business Office will go over various procurement programs supported by the City of Virginia Beach that most impact small businesses and those owned by women and minorities.

Additional Opportunities at The HIVE

Virginia Beach Procurement Cafe

Aug. 27, 10-11 a.m.

Grab a cup of coffee and attend the Virginia Beach Procurement Café — an interactive, small-business-friendly workshop designed to help participants learn how to do business with the City of Virginia Beach. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to expand current government contracting work, this event will provide practical tools and direct access to the City’s procurement team.

SWaM Certification Hands On – Application Assistance

Aug. 28, 2-4 p.m.

For businesses needing technical assistance with applying for SWaM Certification (new applications or recertifying), staff from the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity will be on site to provide assistance with the online process. In this step-by-step group session, attendees will create their account, receive assistance with completing application, uploading required documents and submitting the application. Registration is required.