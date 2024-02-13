Virginia Beach Entrepreneurs: Opportunities Are Available to Help Grow Your Business

Register to attend the next Small Business Institute and apply today for the SWaM Business Office’s accelerator program.

Calling all small business owners and entrepreneurs. Two opportunities catered to support the growth and development of your businesses are upcoming.

Virginia Beach Small Business Institute

Small business entrepreneurs are invited to register for the 2024 Virginia Beach Small Business Institute, a five-week leadership development program intended for individuals who are either considering starting a business or currently running a business. This online workshop series will discuss topics such as understanding the business of business, focusing on reviewing contracts and planning; listening and communication; and strategies to engage with local, regional and national organizations.

The virtual sessions will take place every Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting March 5. Register to attend today!

Virginia Beach Economic Uplift Program

Applications are now accepted for the third cohort of the Virginia Beach Economic Uplift Capital Accelerator (UPLIFT), an eight-week program designed to catalyze growth and strengthen business models for entrepreneurs, with a special focus on minority, women and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs.

Sponsored by the City’s SWaM Business Office, UPLIFT Virginia Beach provides valuable resources to participants in the areas of financial analysis, marketing, mentoring and wealth building, along with an abundance of networking opportunities.

The next session of the program begins March 27 at The HIVE Small Business Resource Center. The UPLIFT program will include up to 10 local small businesses owned by minority, women and service-disable veteran entrepreneurs. Applications must be submitted by March 15.

For more information such as eligibility and to apply for these programs and more, visit virginiabeach.gov/SWaM.