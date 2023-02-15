Virginia Beach Fire Chief Appoints New Deputy Chief, Amy J. Valdez

By: City of Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) is proud to announce the appointment of a new Deputy Chief of Services, Chief Amy J. Valdez. Chief Valdez began her fire service career in 1993 at the age of 17, beginning as a volunteer with the VBFD and the Department of Emergency Medical Services (EMS). She was hired by the VBFD in 1996 and became a nationally registered paramedic the same year.

Valdez has progressed through the ranks, holding positions in operations and special operations, training, and administration. She is qualified as a Plans Team Manager and both a Rescue and Medical Specialist for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search & Rescue Virginia Task Force 2. Valdez has various professional experience outside of the VBFD, including, Paramedic with Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, Critical Care Transport Paramedic with the Children’s Hospital of Kings Daughters, Adjunct Instructor in Technical Rescue with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and in EMS with Tidewater Community College. She serves as a Peer Team Leader for the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) and is a Technical Advisor for Community Driven Strategic Planning.

Chief Valdez earned an associate degree in Emergency Medical Science through Tidewater Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources with a minor in Leadership from the University of Richmond. In 2014 she completed her master’s in Public Administration and a master’s certificate in Public Procurement and Contract Management. Valdez has also completed the Executive Fire Officer (EFO) program through the National Fire Academy and is a credentialed Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

Valdez is the second female firefighter to hold this position. Her appointment becomes effective February 23, 2023.