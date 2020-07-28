Virginia Beach Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Community Testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 28, 2020) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) will be holding a FREE COVID-19 community-based testing event on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Lynnhaven Baptist Church, 2744 Robert Jackson Drive, Virginia Beach. For this event, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health staff and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers will administer the PCR testing for adults and children ages 13 years and older. Participants in this free walk-up testing event must wear a face covering.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is offering walk-up registration and testing, while supplies last. VBDPH will be providing only testing during the event and not medical care or treatment. For those with medical emergencies or severe COVID-19 symptoms, seek immediate medical attention and do not wait for this event.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health continues to encourage the following effective behaviors:

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others,

Elderly and those at risk should stay at home as much as possible. If not possible, avoid large gatherings.

Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Limit travel as much as possible.



This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/covid19 or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.