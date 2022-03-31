Virginia Beach Health Department to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on April 2

By: City of Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road.



Staying healthy helps families enjoy things like events or travel for the spring season. Being fully vaccinated and boosted remains our best defense to reduce the spread and diminish serious illness and hospitalization. Visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment today.



All vaccines will be available at the clinic including boosters. A second booster is now recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at least four months ago. Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. A consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended to decide whether or not to receive a second booster.



People ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



Appointments for Saturday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.



Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon

Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.

